HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.74.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $320.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -168.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.