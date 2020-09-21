HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $147.75 million and approximately $35.08 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.01 or 0.04430259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034405 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 147,617,549 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

