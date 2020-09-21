Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0623 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $618,236.75 and approximately $103,612.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00528554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00075075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,923,943 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

