HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $887,649.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00089362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01417763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00215724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,392,028 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

