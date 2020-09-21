Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 238.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00006953 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $240.88 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00237861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.01407729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00215023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.