HyperQuant Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $103,033.44 and $3,542.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

