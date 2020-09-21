I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,855.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,641.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

I-Mab Company Profile

