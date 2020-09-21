IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives $139.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank increased its stake in IBM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in IBM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

