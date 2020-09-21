Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. 505,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 31.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

