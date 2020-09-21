iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $0.99

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $79.41 million and $2.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

