Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $98,879.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $98,879.00 and $9.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,991.91 or 1.00293871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00179017 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,348,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,451 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.