Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.14.

Immunic stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 708.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

