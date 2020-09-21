Independent Research Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €42.20 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSR. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.71) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.06 ($45.96).

OSR opened at €43.02 ($50.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.57. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a one year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

