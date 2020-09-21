INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.05.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Research analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

