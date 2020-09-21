INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFJPY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get INFORMA PLC/S alerts:

IFJPY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. INFORMA PLC/S has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for INFORMA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFORMA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.