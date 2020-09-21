Ingenta (LON:ING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingenta (LON:ING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ING stock remained flat at $GBX 54.40 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. Ingenta has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Ingenta Company Profile
