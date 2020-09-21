Ingenta (LON:ING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingenta (LON:ING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ING stock remained flat at $GBX 54.40 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. Ingenta has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

