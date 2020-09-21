Insider Buying: Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) Insider Buys £24,300 in Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider David James Richards purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,752.25).

Shares of LON:WAND opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 568.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Wandisco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834 ($10.90).

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

