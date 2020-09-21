Insider Buying: Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) Insider Buys £24,300 in Stock

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) insider David James Richards purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,752.25).
Shares of LON:WAND opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 568.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Wandisco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834 ($10.90).
About Wandisco
