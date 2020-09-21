Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 308,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.