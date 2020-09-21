Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $11.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

