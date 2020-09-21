IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52.48 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. IOST has a market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $52.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, BitMart, GOPAX and Bitrue. Over the last week, IOST has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.95 or 0.04410823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034357 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,097,760,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,169,220,221 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Livecoin, DragonEX, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDAX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, BitMax, Binance, DDEX, BigONE, Coineal, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Bithumb, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Upbit, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Bitkub, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinZest and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.