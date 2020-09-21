IoT Chain Price Tops $0.11 (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $2.76 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00207550 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

