J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $127.73. 159,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.