Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

