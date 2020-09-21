Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

