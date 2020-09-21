Jewel (JWL) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and $2,102.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00241550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00089596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.01415432 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

