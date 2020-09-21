JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €94.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.95 ($97.58).

FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

