JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 425 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BP. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

BP stock opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

