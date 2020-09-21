Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a £112.30 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.44) to £100 ($130.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £107.58 ($140.58).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET opened at GBX 8,428 ($110.13) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,557.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,950.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.