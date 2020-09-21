Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

KNNNF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.