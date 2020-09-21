Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kamada reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $776,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $303,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth $162,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 96,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,248. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

