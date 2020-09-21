KARMA Market Cap Reaches $5.11 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 89.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. KARMA has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $205.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 81.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001717 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.36 or 0.02639681 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

