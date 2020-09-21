Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,988,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after buying an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

