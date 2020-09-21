Kava.io Market Capitalization Hits $85.58 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $85.58 million and $14.90 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00023343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

