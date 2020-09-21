Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kimball Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

KE opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $286.16 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

