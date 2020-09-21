Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $182.16 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

