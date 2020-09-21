KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

KLAC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. 1,792,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,384 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 441.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of KLA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

