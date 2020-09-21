Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOPN. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Kopin stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.75. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

