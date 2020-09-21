Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

KRNT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 450,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,606. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $65.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

