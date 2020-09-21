Kubient, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 21st. Kubient had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KBNT stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Kubient has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

