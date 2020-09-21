Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

KUBTY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Kubota from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

KUBTY stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Kubota has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $93.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Kubota had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

