L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 855.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 119,995 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

