L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LHX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 855.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 119,995 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
