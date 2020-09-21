Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Lagardere SCA has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55.
About Lagardere SCA
