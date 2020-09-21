Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

