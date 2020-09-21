Lamden Market Cap Reaches $6.97 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $250,865.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

