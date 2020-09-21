Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.31).

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price (down from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

LON LAND traded down GBX 20.90 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 537.80 ($7.03). 5,012,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.21. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($121,639.98).

Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

