Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LAZ stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,692. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.76. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Lazard Company Profile
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.
