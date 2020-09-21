LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives $10.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 100,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,580. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.