Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

