Level01 (LVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Level01 has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Level01 has a market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04346044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034192 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

