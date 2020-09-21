LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LX. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.24. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

